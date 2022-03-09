Anthony Joshua denies fearing heavyweight clash with Joe Joyce
‘AJ’ could fight while he waits for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, who is aiding in his native Ukraine’s defence against the Russian invasion
Anthony Joshua has denied suggestions that he would avoid fighting Joe Joyce, who is keen to face “AJ” in an all-British heavyweight clash.
Joshua was expected to rematch Oleksandr Usyk in May or June, having been outpointed by the undefeated Ukrainian in September to lose the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.
Usyk is in his home country, however, aiding its defence against the ongoing Russian invasion, and as such a second bout with Joshua is unlikely to take place in the near future.
Joshua could therefore fight again in the meantime, and the former two-time champion denied a Twitter user’s suggestion that “AJ” would be reluctant to take on Joyce.
“I would like to see @JoeJoyceBoxing get that shot at @anthonyjoshua but I can not see AJ taking it as Joyce has the tools and heart to win it,” the user wrote.
Joshua responded: “‘Rolls Eyes’… you really think I wouldn’t fight @JoeJoyceBoxing?”
Joyce, who followed Joshua in winning an Olympic medal for Team GB, expressed his desire to make the bout happen, writing: “Let’s Go, My Yout! Let’s do it in Nigeria!”
Earlier this week, Joyce’s promoter Frank Warren said he would make the match-up “in a heartbeat”.
Joyce, 36, is undefeated at 13-0 (12 knockouts), having beaten compatriot Daniel Dubois and Carlos Takam in his two most recent bouts.
Joshua, meanwhile, is 24-2 (22 KOs), and avenged his first professional defeat by outpointing Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019. He will similarly seek to reverse the result against Usyk at the earliest opportunity, though “AJ”’s promoter Eddie Hearn insisted that his fighter is giving the Ukrainian “time and respect”.
