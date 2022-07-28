Anthony Joshua will ‘definitely’ fight again in December, says Eddie Hearn
‘AJ’ is first scheduled for a heavyweight title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on 20 August
Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said the heavyweight will ‘definitely’ fight in December, regardless of how his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk plays out in August.
Joshua was outpointed by Usyk in London last September to lose the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, which the Briton will try to regain from the unbeaten Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.
Prior to his defeat by Usyk, “AJ”’s previous bout took place in December 2020 against Kubrat Pulev, and Hearn recently said Joshua is keen to fight more regularly.
When asked by iFL TV if Joshua will fight this December, Hearn said: “Yes, absolutely.
“One of the problems we’ve had with AJ is of course activity. A lot of that is down to Covid, a lot of that is because he only fights twice a year.
“The one thing he wants more than anything is activity, and December will definitely be his next fight.”
Hearn also reiterated his belief that Joshua will one day take on compatriot Tyson Fury, who has claimed to be retired since knocking out Dillian Whyte in April but has not yet relinquished the WBC heavyweight title.
“I believe actually that AJ vs Fury will happen regardless of 20 August.” Hearn said.
“If and when AJ wins [against Usyk], that is the biggest fight in the history of the sport – not just of our generation.”
