Eddie Hearn makes shock revelation over Anthony Joshua’s comeback fight

Eddie Hearn has revealed there is now a chance that Anthony Joshua will return to the ring before the end of the year, ahead of his last roll of the dice in 2026.

However, Joshua’s promoter shockingly claimed that if “AJ” did return this year, it would not be to headline a show, which would be the first time in 10 years the former unified heavyweight champion wouldn’t be the main attraction.

The last time that happened was when Joshua knocked out Kevin Johnson in 2015.

“There is a chance he could run out this year,” Hearn told iFL TV. “It’s probably unlikely. But he’s ready to fight, and he’s in camp. We are not going to put him in a headline event this year.”

Joshua has not fought since his career-halting fifth-round knockout defeat by Daniel Dubois in September 2024. Hearn explained that if Joshua fights this year, he wants to ease the pressure, allowing him to best prepare for what could be the final two fights of his career next year.

“He last fought over a year ago,” Hearn said. “Every time he fights, he needs to go into a stadium, fill it up and fight so-and-so. There is a part of him that goes, ‘I’d just like to get in there. I don’t need all the razzmatazz. Just let me go in there and wrap my hands and crunch someone'.

“We don’t need the money, we need preparation to be the best it can be, and if we feel that run out is going to put us in good stead for February, which won’t be an easy fight...

Anthony Joshua last fought 12 months ago (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Archive )

“And more importantly, it will gear us up to be the best we can be to hopefully fight Tyson Fury.”

If Joshua did return this year, it is uncertain who he would face as he looks to dust off any potential ring-rust. The Brit did receive a call-out this past weekend from heavyweight contender Guido Vianello after he secured a knockout victory over Alexis Barriere, with the Italian trying to tempt Joshua with a fight at the Colosseum in Rome.

Arslanbek Makhmudov, who beat Dave Allen last weekend, has also claimed Joshua has verbally agreed to fight him, but that is more likely to be in early 2026 than this year.

