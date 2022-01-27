‘He lived it from day one’: Anthony Joshua reveals admiration for Mike Tyson

Anthony Joshua has described Mike Tyson as the “boss” after revealing his admiration for the former heavyweight world champion.

Joshua is aiming to win back his heavyweight titles after being defeated by Oleksandr Usyk last September and is set to face the Ukrainian again this year.

His rematch against the undefeated Usyk appears to be even closer after Tyson Fury said he is set to face Dillian Whyte, with an all-British fight teased in an Instagram video.

That will pave the way for Joshua to face Usyk for a second time following reports that the former IBF, WBA and WBO champion had been offered £15 million to step aside.

Speaking in a advert for designer Boss, Joshua praised Tyson, particularly the drive he showed in becoming the youngest heavyweight champion of all time at just 20 years old.

"I like Mike Tyson. He embodied the discipline of a boss, which actually made him one of the greatest heavyweights ever,” Joshua said.

"He didn't wait to get there. He lived it from day one."

Earlier this week, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that an offer had been made for the 32-year-old to bow out from the Usyk rematch, and said the ultimate decision lies with his fighter.

“There has been an offer,” Hearn said. “There have been several discussions with myself. I can’t rule it out, it’s not my job. AJ is the boss. He’s very smart about the plan. He won’t want to do it.

“Anthony has never ducked anyone, he won’t want to let one person think he’s ducking that challenge. Sometimes you have to think with your head; there is a smart play here somewhere, but Anthony is not about the money.”