Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua’s comeback opponent could be a fellow Olympic gold medalist as a “warm-up” ahead of a mega fight with Tyson Fury next year.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former European super-bantamweight champion Spencer Oliver revealed that Tony Yoka is a “great possibility” as Joshua’s next fight.

Oliver said: “Do I think they are going to fight? I think that is a great possibility. We get two Olympic gold medalists going at it. Tony Yoka is trying to rekindle his career after losing to the likes of Carlos Takam.

“Doesn’t it make sense? Two Olympic gold medalists, there is history there. It will be a great fight, it is a sellable fight, I would love to see it.”

Yoka was a standout in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, winning a gold medal for France, but is currently rebuilding from three consecutive losses as a professional to Martin Bakole, Carlos Takam and Ryad Merhy.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

He has since registered three wins, and despite a less-than-favourable run of form, Yoka has great pedigree, having beaten big-name heavyweight contenders Filip Hrgovic, Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker as an amateur, making him a tricky proposition for the former unified heavyweight champion.

Since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September last year, Joshua has undergone minor surgery to his elbow and is looking to come back at the end of the year, according to his promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has also weighed in on Joshua’s future and said that, before “AJ” and Fury potentially face off next year, they both need a tune-up fight, having both lost in their last outing.

He told The Boxing Voice: “Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury next year, we are trying to do it and we are thinking about it. I need to have for each one, a tune-up fight first.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“Why? Because they are both coming off losses. It’s to build it up.”

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters.

For pricing and more information, click here