Frank Warren has predicted Anthony Joshua to be severely tested by Oleksandr Usyk when the pair meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Warren, Tyson Fury’s promoter, believes Usyk has the technical ability to challenge two-time unified heavyweight world champion Joshua.

Indeed, Warren has tipped the former cruiserweight to stun his opponent should the bout go to a full 12 rounds, though he admitted that the champion must rank as the favourite.

“Anthony Joshua must be the favourite for the fight,’ he told iFL TV via BoxingScene. “He’s the bigger guy and he’s a bigger puncher.

“Having said that, if he [Joshua] doesn’t get rid of him, and if he’s still there after five or six rounds, then it gets to the end of the fight, if that goes 12 rounds, I would fancy Usyk to get the decision because to get there, he’s going to have to outbox him.

“He proved it at cruiserweight. He was fantastic, and he’s made his mark in that weight division. He was a superb cruiserweight.

“He’s done everything you could ask for [at heavyweight]. He’s come up a weight and fought Chazz Witherspoon, went seven rounds, and he fought Dereck Chisora.”

Usyk, who won gold at the 2012 London Olympics, is undefeated as a professional.

He stepped up in weight after relinquishing his titles in 2019 having become the first cruiserweight to hold all four major world championships.