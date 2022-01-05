Anthony Joshua will have to be “really lucky” in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk if he is to win, according to former British heavyweight David Price.

Joshua was comprehensively outpointed by Usyk in September, surrendering his heavyweight titles to the undefeated Ukrainian in London.

Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to take on Usyk again, likely in spring, but Price has said “AJ” might just be incapable of besting the southpaw.

Price told talkSPORT: “I just think Usyk has got his number.

“Every fighter has an opponent where that style of fighting and that man in particular... you’re just going to have be really lucky to win the fight.

“You can be lucky, but luck also creates itself with mistakes that are made by the opponent.

“I do not think Usyk is someone that will make the mistake where he will put himself in a position to be knocked out by an Anthony Joshua punch.”

Joshua did seem to stun Usyk occasionally in the pair’s first clash, but the Briton could not put together any sustained offence, while the Ukrainian constantly caused “AJ” problems with clever movement and southpaw entries.

If he can beat Joshua again, Usyk – a former undisputed cruiserweight champion – will likely target a unification bout with WBC heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury.

Fury has been ordered to defend his belt against Dillian Whyte, though negotiations for that contest have seemingly stalled over Whyte’s purse demands.