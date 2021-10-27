Anthony Joshua welcomes ‘tips’ from Tyson Fury ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua has said he would welcome help from British rival Tyson Fury in his bid to reclaim his heavyweight titles in his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua was comprehensively beaten as Usyk secured a unanimous decision and claim the WBO, WBA and IBF belts last month but will soon have the opportunity for revenge in the rematch next spring.

Following Joshua’s defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, WBC champion Fury claimed he would be willing to offer advice to the 32-year-old, adding: “I know that if I trained Joshua, me and [trainer] Sugar Hill [Steward] trained him for this next fight, he’d definitely beat Oleksandr Usyk.”

Joshua and Fury, who earlier this year agreed terms on a undisputed heavyweight title fight, have regularly traded insults in recent years but AJ said he would be open to putting their rivalry aside to work on beating the undefeated Usyk.

“He's more than welcome to come through the door,' Joshua told iFL TV. “He can even spar with me. “That'd be the easiest way to get him in the ring… He's more than welcome to step into the gym and give me some tips.”

Fury, who has since defeated Deontay Wilder in his WBC title defence, looks set to take on mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte early next year.

An all-British undisputed heavyweight title clash between Joshua and Fury could still be on the cards if both men win their next fight.

In his offer to Joshua, Fury added: “I’ll do it for free because I don’t need the money. I don’t want to take his money anyway. But we would take on that challenge, no problem, I guarantee you that he beats him.”