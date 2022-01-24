Anthony Joshua is set to discuss a “number of options” with his promoter Eddie Hearn on Tuesday amid reports that the Briton could step aside to allow an undisputed world title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Although Joshua activated his rematch clause after suffering a comprehensive 12 round defeat against Usyk last year, a report in The Daily Telegraph claims a £15m deal that would likely guarantee Joshua a shot at the winner is close to being agreed after a protracted period of negotiations.

Fury’s camp has been in similarly extensive negotiations for a mandatory defence of his WBC title against Dillian Whyte, but have long made it clear their preferred option would be a bout against Usyk, with Hearn saying last week that boxing fans “should expect the unexpected”.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn confirmed he would meet with Joshua and his management team tomorrow to assess their next step.

“We have a number of proposals and options to discuss,” he said. “The goal remains the same of course - to re-capture the world heavyweight crown.”

Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk confirmed he has been in negotiations for a fight against Fury since last November but that there was still a long way to go in the negotiations.

“Although AJ gave his consent we still have not reached the final point in negotiations,” he said. “And unless we get it - AJ rematch remains the basic option for us.”