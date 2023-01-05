Anthony Joshua could face Otto Wallin to kickstart journey back to world title

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Otto Wallin’s promoter has said his fighter could face Anthony Joshua this spring, as “AJ” looks to bounce back from a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Briton Joshua lost the unified heavyweight titles in September 2021 with a decision defeat by Usyk, and the unbeaten Ukrainain overcame Joshua on points again last August to retain the belts.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said this week that the ‘ultimate 2023’ would involve AJ fighting three times, and Wallin’s promoter Dmitry Salita has now suggested that the Swedish heavyweight could be up first for the Briton.

“Eddie Hearn and I have discussed Otto and Joshua potentially taking place and I’m waiting to see if an offer will materialise,” Salita said via Ice36.

“Eddie’s talking about a three-fight plan for AJ in 2023 to build him back up after defeats to Usyk. Eddie says he wants a top-15 opponent in spring. If they want a credible challenge, a familiar name, and a fighter ranked highly by the organisations, Otto Wallin fits that description perfectly.

“A fight is a big possibility. Otto almost stopped the best heavyweight in the world and Joshua’s countryman, Tyson Fury, and is quietly confident of going one better against AJ if we can get the fight signed.”

Wallin last fought in May, outpointing Rydell Booker. The Swede’s sole professional defeat came against Fury in 2019, with the British boxer winning via decision.

Wallin looked to be on the verge of victory himself, however, after inflicting a severe cut on Fury’s face, which leaked with blood throughout the bout.