Anthony Joshua drops out of heavyweight rankings ahead of 2026 comeback

Former two-time champion Anthony Joshua has been cut from Ring Magazine’s heavyweight rankings.

The Ring released their top 10 list on Wednesday evening, and it no longer features Joshua due his lengthy absence from the ring.

Joshua has not fought in over 12 months after losing to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium last September. Following his period of inactivity, Joshua has now been replaced in the top-10 rankings by Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba.

Undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk sits atop the list, with Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, Agit Kabayel, Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic making up the top five

Fabio Wardley, Zhilei Zhang, Martin Bakole, Moses Itauma and Ajagba round out the top 10.

Joshua’s demotion is a fresh blow for the 35-year-old who may have ambitions of becoming a three-time world champion before hanging up his gloves.

He is due to return to the ring in early 2026, with his promoter Eddie Hearn stating he will be targeting a top 20 opponent, but not someone ranked inside the top five.

Joshua will be hoping for a confidence-boosting win before trying to set up a big fight for the summer.

He called out domestic rival Fury earlier this month, but the ‘Gypsy King’ is yet to issue a public response. Fury remains in The Ring’s rankings for now, although he is yet to fight in 2025 after announcing his retirement in January following successive losses to Usyk.

He has teased a return to the ring, though, with Joshua or Usyk emerging as his likely targets.

The heavyweight rankings could be set for another shake-up in the weeks ahead as Parker and Wardley are due to meet at the O2 Arena on 25 October, live on DAZN.

Itauma is also expected to be back in the ring in December, while Dubois will look to bounce back from losing his undisputed fight to Usyk in July when he makes his own comeback at the start of next year.

