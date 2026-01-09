Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has urged fans and media to give the boxer “time and privacy” in the fallout of his car crash, which claimed the lives of two of his friends.

On 29 December, Joshua suffered minor injuries in an accident in Nigeria, while his team members Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele passed away.

“AJ”, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, has since paid tribute to his friends and attended their funerals in the UK, while his boxing future is up in the air.

But that is of little importance, according to Hearn, who said via his promotional company Matchroom: “Since the incident, the accident, I’ve had people phone: ‘What’s the update?’

“The reality is, this is not a time for updates, this is not a time for careers; this is a time for faith and prayer and healing for Anthony. Physically, spiritually, emotionally, you’ve got to give him time.

“We’re not interested in the future right now, we’re interested in Anthony and his wellbeing, and obviously the wellbeing – as much as possible – of the friends and family affected by this tragic incident.

“I know we’ve got an event this week and media, [but] there’s no comment from us on anything regarding Anthony. Give him his time to heal, and as I said: just absolute prayers with Sina and Latz’s friends and family on the tragic loss of two brilliant men.”

Anthony Joshua (centre) with Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele (right) and Sina Ghami ( Instagram )

Hearn, 46, doubled down in an interview with talkSport, saying: “To be honest, at this stage, it is a no comment from us – just out of respect to Anthony. With everything he has been through and the tragic loss of Sina and Latz, at the moment, Anthony needs time and privacy.

“There will be no conversations from us about his career, nothing about any move or what’s next. This is a terrible tragedy, and he’s going to need his own time physically and emotionally.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“There is nothing to discuss, and prayers for him and the families of all those involved in this terrible incident.”

Joshua had fought just 10 days prior to the car crash, stopping YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in six rounds in Miami, Florida.

After his victory, talk turned to a possible in-ring return in February, potentially to be followed by a long-awaited fight with fellow Briton Tyson Fury later in the year. Those plans are obviously up in the air following Joshua’s accident.