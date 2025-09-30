Anthony Joshua urged to retire by former world champion Johnny Nelson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champion Johnny Nelson has advised Anthony Joshua to abandon his comeback plans and retire from boxing.

Joshua has not fought in the last 12 months after being brutally knocked out by Daniel Dubois at Wembley last September.

He is expected to return to the ring in late 2025 or early 2026 for a tune-up fight ahead of a potential domestic clash with Tyson Fury next summer.

But Nelson, who held the WBO cruiserweight title between 1999 and 2006, wants Joshua to walk away from the sport for good.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

“Coming from a place of love, I think Anthony Joshua has got nothing else to prove in this game and he should rather walk away than hang about and wait for someone to turn him over,” Nelson told talkSPORT.

“It’s either him and Tyson Fury, which we’re all sick of. Is it happening or isn’t it happening? Or just walk out of here. He’s a very comfortable, wealthy man.”

Joshua suffered the fourth loss of his professional career against Dubois as he was dropped on multiple occasions before finally being stopped in the fifth round.

Anthony Joshua last fought 12 months ago (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Archive )

He was heavily linked with a lucrative fight with Jake Paul earlier this year before the YouTuber-turned-boxer opted to take an exhibition bout with Gervonta Davis instead.

Joshua is now looking for an alternative opponent as he seeks a confidence-boosting win, with his promoter Eddie Hearn insisting the two-time heavyweight champion wants one more “roll of the dice” before hanging up his gloves.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Nelson is concerned Joshua’s comeback could go badly wrong, though, and has urged him to reconsider his boxing future.

On the possibility of Joshua coming back and being beaten by a lesser opponent, Nelson added: “I wouldn’t want to see Anthony Joshua leave his career like that.”

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.