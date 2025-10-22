Anthony Joshua’s return this year now ‘50-50’ with two shows targeted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua’s odds of fighting this year have gone up again, with the Brit clearly itching to get back into the ring.

The Matchroom boss recently teased the possibility of Joshua returning before the end of the year, but said it was still unlikely.

However, Joshua’s odds have just been upgraded to “50-50” by his career-long promoter.

“I think it’s probably 50-50 that he will fight again this year,” Hearn told The Ring. “Sometimes I mention these things and it goes crazy, but when you think about it, it makes a lot of sense from a boxing point of view. Not so much a money or commercial point of view."

Joshua has not fought since he was knocked out at Wembley Stadium by Daniel Dubois last year, and Hearn stressed if Joshua does return this year it will not be to headline a show, but will give the former unified champion the chance to dust off the cobwebs against a low-key opponent.

“Every time Joshua fights, it’s a massive occasion,” Hearn explained. “Out in a big stadium somewhere, and he’s like ‘ok, here I go again’. But if he goes on an undercard somewhere, it gives him a chance to get in the flow again, and it would be very beneficial to his career.

“All we’re trying to do is get ourselves geared up for probably the last roll of the dice in his career, and he’s got to be ready.”

Next year could be Anthony Joshua's last in boxing, according to Eddie Hearn

Hearn has narrowed down the possibility of Joshua’s return to two shows in December – either in California or Riyadh, and the announcement could come at short notice.

“He [Joshua] originally asked me if he could just go and box on one of our Mexico shows or something,” Hearn said. “I said, ‘mate, I can’t really hide you walking around Tijuana’.

“But we’ve got December 13 in California, maybe there’s a show in November. I don’t think it makes sense with what we’re trying to do to put him out in Ghana. But then there is also the show in Riyadh on December 27.

“It might not even be something we announce weeks and weeks before because that defeats the object. He is in the gym and he is staying ready so we could say ‘you’re out in two weeks in an eight-rounder'.”

The December 13 show will be headlined by Diego Pacheco in Stockton, California and the December 27 show, billed ‘The Night of the Samurai’, is topped by Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

Joshua is also being mooted for a run-out in Ghana in February, before he hopes to take on a super-fight against Tyson Fury, who is also looking to return in 2026.

