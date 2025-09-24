Ex-Anthony Joshua rival rejects Moses Itauma fight offer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma’s trainer has revealed a former Anthony Joshua rival has rejected the chance to fight the 20-year-old heavyweight sensation.

Itauma knocked out Dillian Whyte inside a round last month and is targeting a return to the ring in December against a top 10 opponent.

Filip Hrgovic emerged as the early frontrunner to face Itauma after winning on his undercard in Saudi Arabia, but promoter Frank Warren claimed recently the Croat has priced himself out of the fight.

Itauma’s coach, Ben Davison, has now stated that American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin has also ruled himself out of taking on the Brit.

Asked about potential fights with Hrgovic and Franklin, Davison told Sky Sports: “Those are the two on everybody's lips. They're not interested, and it's the same for pretty much all of them, so it's difficult. It's difficult to get these opponents at this moment in time. They're not interested; they don't want to play ball.

"They just want so much money to box him; it's hard to get the opponents.”

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

open image in gallery ( Action Images via Reuters )

Franklin fought Joshua back in April 2023 as the two-time heavyweight champion looked to get his career back on track after consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua won a comfortable decision over 12 rounds, handing Franklin his second straight defeat after he was controversially outpointed by Whyte the previous year.

Franklin has since bounced back to win his last three fights, with his latest victory coming on the undercard of Terence Crawford’s clash with Canelo Alvarez earlier this month.

But, according to Davison, he is not keen on pursuing a fight with Itauma before the end of the year.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Itauma has been touted as a future opponent for Usyk, with Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh pushing for the fight to be made.

Davison would welcome a clash with the undisputed heavyweight king, but Itauma needs to remain active in the meantime.

Davison, who also trains Joshua and Fabio Wardley, wants to see Itauma challenged but admitted it is not easy finding a suitable opponent and suggested the team may need to widen their search for his next foe.

“The next fight, if we can pull something off and get somebody like that (Hrgovic or Franklin), we're all for that,” he added. “That's what we're after, the same as everybody else.

“But if not, I suppose we'll have to drop down a level and try again in the new year, maybe.”

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.