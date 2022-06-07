Anthony Joshua has best ‘overall talent’ at heavyweight, says new coach Robert Garcia
The American is working with ‘AJ’ ahead of the Briton’s title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this summer
Robert Garcia has heaped praise on Anthony Joshua, saying the Briton has arguably the best ‘overall talent’ in the heavyweight division.
Joshua suffered the second loss of his professional career when he was outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk in September, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in London with the defeat.
“AJ” is now out to avenge that loss and regain the belts, with a rematch against Usyk set for July or August – likely in Saudi Arabia.
Joshua, 32, has recruited Garcia to his coaching team in a bid to formulate a gameplan to hand Usyk the first loss of the Ukrainian’s professional career, and the American has said he has a lot to work with.
“Still now [and] a year ago, two years ago, if you asked me, ‘Who is the most talented heavyweight?’ I’ve always said Anthony Joshua,” Garcia told Little Giant Boxing.
“Talent-wise, [Tyson] Fury is a different beast, a different monster. Usyk is very technical and difficult because he’s smaller and fast. [Deontay] Wilder, tremendous power. Everybody has their own unique qualities.
“But overall, if you’re talking about talent, I pick Anthony Joshua. And another thing Anthony Joshua has is insane power. Oh, my gosh, he’s got great power – more than anybody else I think.
“Wilder, I’ve never felt his power, but what I’ve seen of him [knocking] fools out, Wilder is one of those guys too that has that one-punch knockout power. But Anthony Joshua has it. He’s very, very strong.”
Joshua’s compatriot Fury, who holds the WBC heavyweight title but has teased retirement, is unbeaten like Usyk, who previously reigned as undisputed cruiserweight champion.
Wilder, meanwhile, was unbeaten until suffering back-to-back stoppage defeats by Fury in his two most recent fights.
Joshua’s first loss as a pro came in June 2019, when the Briton was stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr.
AJ avenged the defeat by outpointing Ruiz Jr at the end of that year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies