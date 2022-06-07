Anthony Joshua has best ‘overall talent’ at heavyweight, says new coach Robert Garcia

Robert Garcia has heaped praise on Anthony Joshua, saying the Briton has arguably the best ‘overall talent’ in the heavyweight division.

Joshua suffered the second loss of his professional career when he was outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk in September, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in London with the defeat.

“AJ” is now out to avenge that loss and regain the belts, with a rematch against Usyk set for July or August – likely in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, 32, has recruited Garcia to his coaching team in a bid to formulate a gameplan to hand Usyk the first loss of the Ukrainian’s professional career, and the American has said he has a lot to work with.

“Still now [and] a year ago, two years ago, if you asked me, ‘Who is the most talented heavyweight?’ I’ve always said Anthony Joshua,” Garcia told Little Giant Boxing.

“Talent-wise, [Tyson] Fury is a different beast, a different monster. Usyk is very technical and difficult because he’s smaller and fast. [Deontay] Wilder, tremendous power. Everybody has their own unique qualities.

“But overall, if you’re talking about talent, I pick Anthony Joshua. And another thing Anthony Joshua has is insane power. Oh, my gosh, he’s got great power – more than anybody else I think.

“Wilder, I’ve never felt his power, but what I’ve seen of him [knocking] fools out, Wilder is one of those guys too that has that one-punch knockout power. But Anthony Joshua has it. He’s very, very strong.”

Joshua’s compatriot Fury, who holds the WBC heavyweight title but has teased retirement, is unbeaten like Usyk, who previously reigned as undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Wilder, meanwhile, was unbeaten until suffering back-to-back stoppage defeats by Fury in his two most recent fights.

Joshua’s first loss as a pro came in June 2019, when the Briton was stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr.

AJ avenged the defeat by outpointing Ruiz Jr at the end of that year.