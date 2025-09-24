Anthony Joshua’s trainer gives worrying update on Tyson Fury super-fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua’s trainer has revealed he is not confident of the all-British heavyweight super fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury happening.

Ben Davison, who previously coached Fury, is concerned that both men have been out of the ring so long that the grudge match may never get made.

Asked about the prospect of Joshua and Fury finally fighting each other, Davison told Sky Sports: “I don’t have the answer, if I did I would be a very rich man.

“However, we’re talking about somebody [Fury] who has nearly been retired for a year and we're talking about somebody [Joshua] who boxed over a year ago.

“At the moment, it’s not looking too promising.”

Joshua is mooted to make a return to the ring in early 2026. He will be hoping to bounce back after a shock knockout loss to former IBF champion Daniel Dubois last September.

Fury retired at the beginning of this year, following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 – but teased a return over the summer before changing his mind again, saying he was too old.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

open image in gallery Tyson Fury had been expected to pursue a third fight against Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

The longer he waits, having just turned 37, the less likely it is that Fury will ever make a comeback.

Joshua and Fury have been circling one another for nearly a decade and have come close to fighting on more than one occasion, but never managed to get a deal over the line.

Joshua’s return in early 2026, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, is a tune-up fight for one more roll of the dice in the summer. This could mean a fight with Fury or one last shot at becoming a three-time heavyweight champion.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

But with Fury holding firm on his retirement for now, it seems as though one of the biggest fights in British boxing history might never happen, which Davison believes could be a disappointing reality.

“I think it would be a shame if they both fight again, and it’s not against each other,” Davison said. “[But] If Tyson decides to stay retired, then he’s earned the right to do that.”

Watch James DeGale vs Matt Floyd live on DAZN

BKFC 81 sees Olympic boxing champion James DeGale make his Bare Knuckle debut. Watch the fight and whole fight card live with a DAZN subscription.

Annual and monthly options available, click here for pricing and options.