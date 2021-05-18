The highly anticipated heavyweight world title superfight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been thrown into doubt after an American arbitrator ordered Fury to face American Deontay Wilder, according to reports.

The third bout between Fury and Wilder was pushed back last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Briton stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their February 2020 match to remain undefeated through 31 fights.

After months of arbitration between the two, Judge Daniel Weinstein has ruled that the pair must have their rematch before 15 September, the Daily Star reported. Attempts to reach Weinstein were not successful.

The ruling jeopardises a long-awaited title showdown between Fury and Joshua, the world’s top two heavyweights, which was announced last week for Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia.

Additional reporting by Reuters