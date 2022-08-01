Anthony Joshua still ‘biggest draw in boxing’ over Tyson Fury, claims Eddie Hearn

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Hearn has insisted that Anthony Joshua is still the ‘biggest draw in boxing’, even ahead of Tyson Fury.

Joshua is set to rematch Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on 20 August, as the Briton looks to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian last September.

The winner of that bout could then take on WBC title holder Fury to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, although “AJ”’s compatriot has claimed to be retired – despite not yet relinquishing his belt.

Joshua has lost twice over the last three years, while Fury has remained unbeaten while competing in a captivating trilogy with Deontay Wilder – as well as scoring a knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium this April. Hearn, however, still sees his fighter as the bigger star.

“Tyson Fury isn’t the biggest draw in boxing,” Hearn told GQ. “AJ still is. But yes, [Fury’s] a huge star.

“But I am loyal to AJ, and I think Fury knew that when I was discussing signing him when he was 400lbs.

Tyson Fury (right) knocked out Dillian Whyte in April (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“He knew AJ would be my No 1, and that would have been difficult. But you never know what could happen in the future.”

Fury took a break from boxing between late 2015 and mid-2017, dealing with depression and substance abuse, before returning with Frank Warren as his promoter.

The “Gypsy King” went on to reclaim heavyweight gold by knocking out Wilder in the pair’s second in-ring meeting, in 2020, after a controversial draw between the rivals in late 2018. In their third clash, last October, Fury again knocked out the American.

It was the WBC heavyweight title that Fury, 33, won from – and retained against – Wilder during their trilogy. Prior to his hiatus from boxing, Fury held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts that Usyk now possesses.