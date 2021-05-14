Boxing fans could travel to Saudi Arabia to watch Anthony Joshua face Tyson Fury in one of the most highly anticipated fights in British boxing history.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says the fight is pencilled in for 14 August in either the Saudi capital Riyadh or coastal city Jeddah, and says official confirmation of the bout is close. And Hearn believes overseas fans will be allowed to attend.

“The Saudi plan is to allow international travellers,” Hearn told BBC Sport. “Pandemic permitting, I’d like to think by August you’d have the ability to travel to Saudi for this fight. They may have precautions in place, whether that’s vaccine related or testing – I’m sure all countries will adopt different policies worldwide. But their aim is to attract overseas travellers.”

Joshua fought and beat Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in their heavyweight rematch in December 2019, for which Saudi organisers erected a purpose-built arena, and the intention is similar this time around.

“They want to build a stadium,” said Hearn. “It’s 24 degrees at 11pm at night in August, which is not horrendous. They want to make it a spectacle.

“We’ve worked with these people before. It was extremely successful. They delivered on all their promises. These deals take a lot of time to go through. There is a lot of paperwork, financial information and Escrow accounts you have to go through. When that process has been done before it makes it a lot easier.”

The Saudi contingent has reportedly put forward an offer of more than £100m for the hosting rights, which the fighters will split 50-50 along with vast pay-per-view income.

“Team Fury need to be comfortable, which they pretty much are,” Hearn added. “The words and the feeling out of both camps should give you the security that this fight is happening and 14 August is the date.”