‘I rate it’: Anthony Joshua commends Tyson Fury for demanding £500m for comeback fight
Fury has claimed to be retired, putting the prospect of a fight with ‘AJ’ or Oleksandr Usyk in doubt
Anthony Joshua has commended Tyson Fury for demanding £500million to return to the ring.
Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium in April, retaining the WBC heavyweight title and remaining unbeaten with the victory.
Fury, 33, then suggested that he would not compete again in a professional bout, though he recently said he would only return for £500m or $500m. He is also yet to vacate his title.
Boxing fans are eager to see the “Gypsy King” take on the winner of Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, and “AJ” was asked about his compatriot’s apparent retirement on Wednesday.
“What do you want me to say? ‘No, he should only get £100m,’” Joshua said in an interview with iFL TV.
“Well done, talk your s***! If you want £500m or £1billion, talk your s***. You might get it. Speak it into existence. If that’s what he wants, someone throw up the dough.
“I rate it, you’ve got to speak it into existence.”
Joshua lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk in London last September, and the 32-year-old will try to regain the gold in a rematch with the unbeaten Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia in August.
Joshua said he feels that the winner of that bout could still one day face Fury, though he also said fans should ‘respect’ the WBC champion’s next move – whatever it may be.
“If someone calls him out, he’ll come out for a couple of fights, why not?” Joshua said. “Come out for a couple good scraps, why not?
“He’s still involved in the fight game. Retirement doesn’t mean that you’re completely done, it probably just means: ‘Right now I just need to retire, take some time out.’
“Everyone’s different, but at the same time... as much as we all believe he’ll come back, let’s respect his decision as well. You know what I’m trying to say? If that’s the case...”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies