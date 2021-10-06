A "frustrated" Anthony Joshua is "sulking" over his defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed.

The now former world champion was handed just the second defeat of his professional career as the Ukrainian put on a show to claim a decision win and the heavyweight titles after once being unified cruiserweight king.

Joshua is set to fight Usyk again with a rematch in the works as he bids to win back his WBA, WBO and IBF straps.

But for now the Brit is instead choosing for a moment of reflection after a chastening night.

"I think AJ is humble in defeat, he feels a responsibility to act like that - it couldn't be further away from reality. Actually I'd like him to lose some of that humble-ness sometimes," he told Talksport.

"But he's sulking. That's the reality - I've been with him a couple of times and he's fixated with the mistakes he made. He's frustrated, he's disappointed, he's gutted. All he can think about is how he can improve."

Joshua was outclassed as Usyk was near punch perfect on the night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And Hearn believes his man shouldn't be too hard on himself given the obvious class of his opponent.

"He got the gameplan wrong, he didn't box great, was his preparation good enough?," Hearn added. "Again, you have to look at Usyk as well, he was brilliant. People are now saying Usyk is pound-for-pound No 1, it's either Usyk or Canelo. So you've just lost a decision to a pound-for-pound great.

"Don't beat yourself up but the frustrating thing is we know he can do so much better. And the rematch that he will go into is a real tough fight but he wouldn't want it any other way. AJ is fixated with looking at greats of the past, they've all suffered defeats and have all come back.

"He's a two-time heavyweight champion, now looks to be a three-match. He should be applauded for taking on the challenge of Usyk because no one really wants to fight him but he believed he could beat him.

"He got it wrong on the night but also he got beaten by the better man and what was a genius performance."