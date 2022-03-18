Anthony Joshua teases ‘announcement soon’ as speculation grows around next fight

Anthony Joshua took to social media on Thursday to tease an announcement as speculation grows around the Briton’s next move.

Having been outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk in London in September, Joshua was lined up to rematch the unbeaten Ukrainian this spring in a bid to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the southpaw.

However, Usyk is in his home country to aid its defence against the ongoing Russian invasion, leaving a second bout with Joshua up in the air.

Promoters and fighters have come forward in recent weeks with the hopes of organising a bout with “AJ”, who has notably traded words with compatriot Joe Joyce on Twitter.

Footage of a sparring session between the two former Olympians even emerged this week.

And on Thursday, Joshua wrote on his social media pages: “Announcement soon come.”

It is unclear whether the former two-time world heavyweight champion was teasing a fight announcement – though it seems likelier that the 32-year-old would wait for Usyk – or simply a sponsorship deal or something similar.

Joyce, 36, in fact mocked Joshua over “AJ”s sponsorship deals during their Twitter exchange this week, saying: “You having a meltdown, where’s all your belts? All those sponsorships and endorsements helping?”

Many fans have expressed a desire for Joshua to take on Deontay Wilder, who took part in a thrilling trilogy with Tyson Fury between 2018 and 2021.

The American controversially retained the WBC heavyweight title against Fury in December 2018, when the pair fought to a split draw, before the Briton stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch in February 2020.

Last October, Fury knocked out Wilder again – this time in the 11th round – to retain the WBC belt that he had taken from the “Bronze Bomber” in their initial rematch.