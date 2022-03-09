Anthony Joshua tipped to fight Otto Wallin if Oleksandr Usyk fight is delayed

Otto Wallin would be the “most intriguing” opponent for Anthony Joshua if the Briton’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk falls through, according to Wallin’s promoter.

Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk in September, when the undefeated Ukrainian outpointed “AJ” in north London.

It was not long before Joshua, 32, triggered a rematch clause to fight Usyk again, but an expected May or June clash between the pair is looking unlikely due to Usyk’s presence in Ukraine, where he is aiding his nation’s defence against the Russian invasion.

As such, Joshua could compete while he waits for Usyk, and Wallin’s promoter Dmitry Salita has suggested that his Swedish fighter would be a viable option.

“Otto is a southpaw like Usyk,” Salita said, per Sky Sports. “Numbers don’t lie and according to the stats he landed more punches than anyone against [Tyson] Fury, including [Deontay] Wilder and [Wladimir] Klitschko put together.

“I believe Otto has all the skills, confidence – and with the last fight – the experience of fighting on UK soil to beat Joshua.

“If the fight with Usyk does not happen, Wallin vs Joshua is the most intriguing fight in the heavyweight division.

“And obviously the cancellation of the [Dillian] Whyte fight with Otto made him that much more hungry for the spot at the top of the heavyweight division.”

Wallin (23-1, 14 KOs) was due to fight Whyte in October, but the Briton withdrew from that bout due to injury. Whyte has since been paired with Fury, whom he will challenge for the WBC heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium in April.

Wallin fought Fury in 2019, losing to the “Gypsy King” on points but cutting the Briton to the extent that a doctor stoppage appeared possible.

In his most recent bout, Wallin beat Kamil Sokolowski on points in Cardiff in February.