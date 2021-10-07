Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch to be ‘March or April’, Eddie Hearn claims

A rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is likely to come in March or April, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

The former WBA, WBO and IBF champion was dethroned last month after former cruiserweight king Usyk produced a masterclass to become world heavyweight champ for the first time.

Joshua is granted the option of a rematch as part of the original fight contract - one he will take up - with Hearn indicating planning for a bid to win back his belts will begin soon before any other potential opponents are considered.

“I think March or April is likely,” Hearn said. “Usyk had a terrible cut; I’m sure they’ll probably get a holiday in as well.

“I’ve got a meeting scheduled to take place with Alex Krassyuk end of October once everything’s settled down. So they’re probably not going to do too much until December, and then and then we’ll start planning.

“I think AJ will definitely fight Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, and Usyk because he’s consistently fought the top guys, and he will continue to do so. But I think in his mind the only thing he’s really thinking about is Usyk."

Joshua was outclassed as Usyk was near punch perfect on the night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Brit will of course be locked in for his rematch but for now is opting instead for a period of reflection.

“I think AJ is humble in defeat, he feels a responsibility to act like that - it couldn’t be further away from reality. Actually I’d like him to lose some of that humble-ness sometimes,” Hearn added.

“But he’s sulking. That’s the reality - I’ve been with him a couple of times and he’s fixated with the mistakes he made. He’s frustrated, he’s disappointed, he’s gutted. All he can think about is how he can improve.”