Anthony Joshua frustrated not to be seen as ‘dominant heavyweight’

Anthony Joshua has expressed frustration at a perceived lack of ‘respect’, claiming that he is not seen as a ‘dominant heavyweight’.

The Briton was comprehensively outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk in each man’s most recent fight, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles to the unbeaten Ukrainian in London.

The pair are set for a rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August as “AJ” tries to regain the belts, and – with many fans expressing doubt in his ability to beat Usyk – Joshua has bemoaned a disrespect from certain observers.

“I feel like I never got that respect [as a fighter people feared],” Joshua said in a JD Sports interview. “When I came into this division, it was whack.

“I thought: ‘I’m gonna come in and take on everyone...’ I feel like I’m not getting looked at as someone who is a dominant heavyweight.”

Joshua’s loss to Usyk was the 32-year-old’s second as a professional, with his only previous defeat coming against Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.

The Mexican-American knocked out Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York City to take the Briton’s heavyweight titles, which “AJ” won back with a decision victory over Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December 2019.

Joshua will look to replicate that feat in his rematch with Usyk, who previously reigned as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era.

