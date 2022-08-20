Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua with a split decision points victory to retain his heavyweight world title belts after an enthralling rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua put in an improved performance from the first fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year but the outcome was the same - albeit by split decision rather than unanimous this time - as Usyk demonstrated his technical brilliance to triumph 115-113, 116-112, 113-115 on the scorecards.

The Brit clearly tried to target the body and the Ukrainian seemed frustrated by the strategy at times but still controlled the fight from the outside.

The downside of the body-shot strategy was demonstrated in the fifth when the referee called a timeout after a shot he deemed below the belt that left Usyk wincing and limping away.

A brilliant ninth round saw Joshua visibly hurt Usyk, with his body shots causing damage and the champion hanging on for the bell but early in the 10th, the Ukrainian landed shots to the head that had the Brit teetering.

Joshua responded in kind, wobbling his opponent as the fight ramped up a level in the final stages but when it went to the cards, Usyk edged it in the judges’ minds.

After the fight, Joshua stormed out of the ring but returned and gave a slightly bizarre speech to the crowd.

More to follow...