The BBC’s first boxing event under their new deal with Boxxer is scheduled for 25 October, headlined by a British heavyweight clash.

Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke will take on Jeamie TKV at Vaillant Live arena in Derby, with the British heavyweight title on the line.

The main-event contest is scheduled for 9pm BST, so as to avoid clashing with the heavyweight title fight between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley at London’s O2 Arena.

Boxxer, led by founder and CEO Ben Shalom, signed a four-year deal with Sky in 2021, the conclusion of which arrived in August – without the pay-per-view broadcaster opting to extend the partnership. Also in August, the BBC was announced as Boxxer’s new home.

A press release said that boxing will get a spot on “Saturday night primetime television” with the free-to-air broadcaster, whose iPlayer app will also stream certain fights.

Last time out, Clarke stopped Ebenezer Tetteh in the first round in April to bounce back from an early knockout loss to Wardley. Previously, 34-year-old Clarke and Wardley fought to a draw. The British title was on the line in both of their fights.

Meanwhile, TKV (real surname Tshikeva) is aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering a controversial stoppage loss to David Adeleye in April – also a British title fight.

Adeleye punched and dropped TKV, 31, after the referee had called for the fighters to “break” from a clinch, yet Adeleye was not punished for the indiscretion. After TKV rose to his feet, he was dropped again and counted out.

open image in gallery Frazer Clarke (right) during his first fight with Fabio Wardley, a draw ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Clarke said of the upcoming fight: “It’s amazing to be headlining on the BBC. It is such a big platform. There are going to be so many eyes on this fight, and I can’t wait to get out there and put on a show.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.

“I’ve always dreamed of winning the British title. I’m so hungry for this fight, so eager to get in there and finally make it mine. The fact it’s happening live on primetime BBC makes it even better.

“I’m going to be ice cold in there. I’ve travelled the world as an amateur, I’ve had my ups and downs as a pro, and I’ve learned from all of it. I’m seasoned, I’m hardened, and I’m more focused and determined for this fight than ever before.

“Jeamie is a solid all-round fighter, but I know the level I’m at and the work I’ve been putting in at the gym. He won’t hear the final bell. I’m a more complete fighter now than I’ve ever been, and with that comes knockouts. My mindset is simple: go in there, get the win, and make a statement. I’m not looking past Jeamie, but I will go straight through him.”

TKV added: “People are going to see things from me they haven’t seen before. I’ve got certain skills that are rare for a heavyweight, and I’m capable of bringing something different every fight. I’ve been slept on before, but they shouldn’t sleep on me in this one.

open image in gallery Jeamie TKV will aim to bounce back from a controversial loss to David Adeleye ( Getty Images )

“Me and Frazer have been going back and forth for years, and now’s the right time. We finally get to settle it for the British title, and to do it on a massive platform like the BBC makes it even bigger. Frazer’s a good fighter, and I expect the best version of him to turn up, but I’m bringing the heat and the fire.

“After the controversial ending to my last fight, I’m more determined than ever to get that British title. I’m very hungry for it, and I’m ready to show everyone why I deserve it.

“This fight isn’t going the distance, 100 per cent. We’re going to war, and I know what I’m bringing to the table. He won’t be able to handle it. I’m hungry, I’m dangerous, and I’m ready to take that belt.”

In 1938, the BBC in fact aired the first televised boxing match in the UK: Eric Boon vs Arthur Danahar. The broadcaster has sporadically shown professional boxing in the decades since, but its deal with Boxxer marks its first consistent output of the sport in many years.

Viewers will be accustomed to the BBC airing amateur boxing, however, which it does at each edition of the Olympic Games.