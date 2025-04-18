Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron set for rematch after rounds dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Whittaker joked he was told his rematch with Liam Cameron would be over “eight rounds” after the rival camps were embroiled in a public dispute over the length of the fight.

It has been confirmed that they will box across 10 rounds, rather than 12, as they go toe-to-toe in the eagerly anticipated rematch on April 20 in Birmingham.

Neither man has fought since Riyadh, where Whittaker had to be wheeled out of the Kingdom Arena after sustaining injuries in the bizarre incident that ended the fight.

Their light-heavyweight clash ended in a hotly disputed split decision draw, after both men toppled over the ropes during the fifth-round.

Whittaker has been heavily criticised following his performance last time out, telling the media: “I’ve got nothing against Liam, this is just another fight. I’m happy for what has happened in Liam’s career, but sadly we end that on Sunday.”

Cameron was under more pressure as he was fighting from the shadows back in October but this time he believes it is a different story.

“[Whittaker] has got his supporters, but I’ve got way more who want me to do the job,” he said. “I’ve won the lottery and I’m ecstatic. They’re paying me an absolute fortune to get it to ten 10 round from 12.

“Everyone is saying how much better Ben will be, when I boxed him it had been a year in the ring [for me]. I’ve had an extra six months and I’ve been in the gym to give myself the best opportunity.”