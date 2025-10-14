Ben Whittaker’s Matchroom debut confirmed as divisive Brit fights in hometown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Whittaker’s next fight has been announced, as the divisive Briton makes his debut under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom.

Whittaker signed with the promotion this month and is wasting little time in getting going with the next phase of his career.

The Olympic silver medalist will take on Germany’s Benjamin Gavazi on 29 November, fighting in his hometown of Birmingham at the NEC arena.

It was in Birmingham that Whittaker, 28, stopped Liam Cameron in April, in his most-recent fight. With that, Whittaker silenced some of his doubters, after he fought Cameron to a controversial draw last October. In their first meeting, Whittaker was unable to keep boxing after the sixth round, in which he tumbled over the top rope with Cameron and suffered a back injury.

“Ben Whittaker is the greatest signing any promoter in the world could have made,” said Hearn in a press release on Tuesday. “And he levels up from the get-go with a major title shot in front of his home fans in Birmingham, on what is another unmissable card, stacked with huge fights.”

Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 knockouts) and 30-year-old Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs) will clash over the vacant WBC Silver light-heavyweight title, while Molly McCann competes on the undercard in her second fight since trading the UFC Octagon for the boxing ring. Liverpool’s “Meatball Molly” made a successful debut in professional boxing in September, securing a stoppage win against Kate Radomska.

Upon signing with Matchroom this month, Whittaker said: “I came very close to signing before, but I’m here now, and that’s the main thing.

Ben Whittaker was emotional after stopping Liam Cameron, in a rematch of their controversial first fight ( Action Images via Reuters )

“I first met Eddie as an amateur when I was training in Sheffield, and ‘AJ’ [Anthony Joshua] was there in the gym. We always knew this time would come, and I’m very happy that this moment has finally arrived to work together.

“I’m grateful to Eddie and Frank Smith [Matchroom Boxing CEO]. All my family have known this is where I always wanted to be. I remember being shown around [Matchroom HQ] during Covid, and Eddie said then he wanted to make me a star and make me a champion.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“It didn’t quite pan out then but we’re here now, with a better haircut than I had back then, and as a better version of me. I think with Eddie and Matchroom Boxing, I will become even more of a household name and one day become a world champion.”