Conor Benn held back by security in Chris Eubank Jr clash on Piers Morgan talk show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn was restrained by security while trying to get close to Chris Eubank Jr on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week, as the rivals clashed over comments about Nigel Benn.

On 26 April, Conor Benn and Eubank Jr will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, more than three decades after their fathers – Nigel and Chris Sr – fought for the final time. In 1990, Eubank Sr beat Benn; in 1993, they fought to a draw.

The fathers’ rivalry was storied, but their sons have forged their own grudge. At a press conference last month, Eubank Jr slapped the younger Benn in the face with an egg, referencing the latter’s failed drug tests in 2022. The WBC said those test results, which thwarted a planned bout between the Britons that year, could have been caused by “elevated consumption of eggs”.

Nigel Benn responded to the egg slap against his son by grabbing Eubank Jr around the neck. At a second press conference, two days later, Eubank Jr warned Nigel that there would be consequences if he touched him again. That exchange was the source of a heated moment between Eubank Jr and Conor Benn on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week.

“It wasn’t a threat, it was a promise,” Eubank Jr said, to which Benn responded: “It’s not a promise, is it? Scumbag. You’re just upset that your dad can’t stand you, and mine has my back.”

“I’m not upset,” Eubank Jr said. “Me and you are fighting. Whatever happens between us, happens. No one else can touch me. If they do, there will be consequences.”

“My dad puts his hands around you [again], what are you gonna do about it?” Benn asked. “Consequences to what?” he added, before standing and moving towards his rival, as security stepped in. “If I was to slap you right now, what are you gonna do about it?”

open image in gallery Conor Benn (left) lunging at Chris Eubank Jr ( Piers Morgan Uncensored )

Benn, 28, then feinted as if he was going to attack Eubank Jr, with security holding back both boxers.

“Yeah, go on, go ahead,” said Eubank Jr, 35. “My old man would never touch you, so your old man is never gonna touch me. You’ve put your hands on me twice since my last fight, you pushed me.”

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

“Get off me, please,” Benn said to one of the security guards, before addressing Eubank Jr again. “Oh, a little push. Stop moaning about it, a little push and shove.” Then, trying to get past the guard in question, he said: “[Your dad] don’t like you, it’s a matter of fact.”

“It doesn’t matter,” Eubank Jr hit back. “You put your hands on me, I put my hands on you – now we’re even. You can’t give it and not take it.”

“You f***ed up by talking about my dad,” Benn warned Eubank Jr, who said: “You f***ed up by taking this fight.”

open image in gallery Conor Benn with his father Nigel, on the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ( Action Images via Reuters )

Nigel Benn is due to be in his son’s corner on 26 April, while a rift between Eubank Jr and Sr could mean the latter is absent. However, the Eubanks shared a “meaningful” moment this month, according to Sr, as he spoke to his son at a Harlem Eubank fight night.

Harlem is Eubank Jr’s cousin, son of the late Simon Eubank, who died aged 61 in 2023. Two years earlier, Eubank Jr’s brother Sebastian was found dead on a beach at the age of 29.