The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Beterbiev vs Smith live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

All you need to know about the main event and undercard

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 15 June 2022 11:54
Comments
<p>WBC and IBF light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev</p>

WBC and IBF light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev

(Getty Images)

Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr will clash in New York City this weekend with three light-heavyweight world titles on the line.

Russian Beterbiev enters the main event as WBC and IBF champion and with a stellar professional record of 17-0 (17 knockouts).

Meanwhile, Joe Smith Jr carries the WBO belt into this fight, as the American (28-3, 22 KOs) looks to become the first man to defeat Beterbiev, 37.

Last time out, Beterbiev stopped Marcus Browne in December for a ninth-round victory, while Smith Jr also won in Round 9 of his most recent fight, beating Steve Geffrard in January.

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s main event.

Recommended

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 18 June at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City.

The main card will begin at 2am BST (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET) on Sunday 19 June, with ring walks for the main event set for approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

Joe Smith Jr puts his WBO light-heavyweight title on the line

(Getty Images)

How can I watch it?

In the UK, Sky Sports will air the fight live. It will also be available to stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the bout live.

Odds

Beterbiev – 1/12

Draw – 33/1

Recommended

Smith Jr – 11/2

Via Betfair.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in