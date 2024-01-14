Artur Beterbiev crumples Callum Smith to set up tantalising clash with Dmitry Bivol

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Artur Beterbiev retained the unified light-heavyweight titles with a brutal finish of Callum Smith on Saturday night, setting up a tantalising clash with Dmity Bivol.

Smith had his moments and absorbed his corner’s advice to target the body of Beterbiev, but the champion built momentum across six rounds before turning up the pressure in round seven.

In that frame, the Russian overwhelmed Smith against the ropes, producing an onslaught that saw him hurt the Briton with numerous right hands. Eventually Smith lolloped to the canvas after a left, and though he was able to beat the referee’s count, he was soon put down again as Beterbiev maintained his barrage.

Once more, Smith rose to his feet, but the Liverpudlian’s trainer Buddy McGirt entered the ring to call an end to the contest, sparing his fighter further punishment.

Beterbiev, 38, sunk to his knees in emotion, as he celebrated retaining the WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles. The result also improved the veteran’s record to 20-0 with 20 knockouts, and it sets up an intriguing bout with WBA champion Bivol.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes Bivol, said this week that a fight between the unbeaten Russians has been signed and will take place in Saudi Arabia this year. However, Beterbiev’s promoter Bob Arum said on Saturday that the fight is not yet finalised, and that it cannot take place before July – three months after the end of Ramadan.

“My coach, our team is working hard with me,” Beterbiev said after beating Smith. “We have a couple strategies, you need to be prepared for several strategies. [Smith] gave me a good fight, he stayed strong. Thank you to him. But today, luck is on my side.”

When asked about Bivol, 32, Beterbiev added: “Yes, of course [I want Bivol next]. I need another, fourth belt.”

Before Saturday, 33-year-old Smith had suffered just one defeat as a professional. The former super-middleweight champion was outpointed by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in 2020.

It was revealed this week that Beterbiev returned an ‘atypical’ drug-test result in December, but that he later tested negative and was cleared to fight Smith.