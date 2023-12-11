Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Billam-Smith retained the WBO cruiserweight title against Mateusz Masternak on Saturday, as the challenger retired on his stool after seven rounds.

Billam-Smith, fighting in his hometown of Bournemouth, was behind on two of the three scorecards when he managed to injure Masternak’s ribs to the point that the Pole declined to continue.

Billam-Smith, 33, won the WBO title against Lawrence Okolie in May, dropping his ex-teammate multiple times en route to victory.

Saturday marked Billam-Smith’s first defence of the belt, and the “Gentleman” stayed composed to fight back – and through a cut over his left eye – and secure the win.

“I was trying too hard to land the big shot,” he said after the fight. “The finishing shot to the rib was the right hook. I knew it hurt him, because he slowed down.

“I heard he had a problem with the right rib. He pulled out at the end, which is a shame, because I believe I would have showed maturity and adapted. I made it tough on myself.”

Billam-Smith could now be set for a rematch with Okolie, or a second clash with Richard Riakporhe – who handed the 33-year-old his sole professional loss, via split decision in 2019.