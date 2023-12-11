Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chris Billam-Smith successful in first title defence as Mateusz Masternak retires on stool

Billam-Smith retained the WBO cruiserweight title in his hometown of Bournemouth after seven rounds

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 11 December 2023 10:21
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Tony Bellew opens up on meeting Sylvester Stallone for first time

Chris Billam-Smith retained the WBO cruiserweight title against Mateusz Masternak on Saturday, as the challenger retired on his stool after seven rounds.

Billam-Smith, fighting in his hometown of Bournemouth, was behind on two of the three scorecards when he managed to injure Masternak’s ribs to the point that the Pole declined to continue.

Billam-Smith, 33, won the WBO title against Lawrence Okolie in May, dropping his ex-teammate multiple times en route to victory.

Saturday marked Billam-Smith’s first defence of the belt, and the “Gentleman” stayed composed to fight back – and through a cut over his left eye – and secure the win.

“I was trying too hard to land the big shot,” he said after the fight. “The finishing shot to the rib was the right hook. I knew it hurt him, because he slowed down.

“I heard he had a problem with the right rib. He pulled out at the end, which is a shame, because I believe I would have showed maturity and adapted. I made it tough on myself.”

Billam-Smith could now be set for a rematch with Okolie, or a second clash with Richard Riakporhe – who handed the 33-year-old his sole professional loss, via split decision in 2019.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in