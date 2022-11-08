Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former world champion Billy Dib has revealed a stomach cancer diagnosis, three weeks after undergoing surgery on a colon tumour.

Dib, 37, reigned as IBF featherweight champion between 2011 and 2013, having previously held the IBO super-featherweight title.

The Australian, who lost to British boxing icon Amir Khan in 2019, last fought in March, beating Jacob Ng via disqualification for a third straight win.

“My friends, I wanted to give you an update on my health,” Dib wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (8 November). “Results from the tumour removed from my colon two weeks ago are not what I was hoping for.

“I have been diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma cancer.

“I’ve had to dig deep many times in my life before and with the grace of Allah (God), have got through the many struggles before me in the past.

“Cancer will be the hardest opponent I’ve faced but I want you to know that I’m fighting harder than I ever have and God willing, I will defeat this awful disease.

The plan is to start chemotherapy as soon as possible and while I know it’s going to be rough, I have to walk this journey as so many others do every single day with the support of their health professionals, family and friends.

“In the difficult times, I know I’m not alone. I have Allah (swt [Subhanahu wa ta’ala]), my wife, son, family and all of you beside me. Your prayers, kind words and support all help me when I need inspiration. I know you will understand that I will be less active on social media to focus on this challenge ahead of me but please know that your messages of support do not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

“I promise to give this newest challenge everything I have, with my beautiful family, I have too much to live for to give any less than 100%. May Allah swt heal all sick people and give patience to those who suffer. Thank you to everyone who has sent flowers to me and my family; whilst it’s a beautiful gesture, I’d be really happy for you to donate that same amount of money spent on flowers, to a charity of your choice instead.”