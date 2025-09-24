Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brian “BoMac” McIntyre has described his relationship with Chris Eubank Jr as ‘smooth’ ahead of working together once again for a rematch with Conor Benn.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plays host to the two rivals once more on Saturday, 15 November, live on DAZN PPV.

Eubank Jr called upon the services of ‘BoMac’ in September 2023 to rectify the wrongs suffered in his January 2023 loss to Liam Smith, and McIntyre’s coaching helped to produce a win in the rematch.

The 36-year-old has now asked the American to prepare him for a second clash against Benn.

Reflecting on their previous work together, McIntyre told The Ring: “We had a great camp and we had a great fight the last fight that we was together against Liam and everything went smooth during camp. Outside the gym, inside the gym, everything went smooth.”

Following the victory over Smith, McIntyre was arrested after mistakenly trying to take a firearm through British customs when trying to return home.

Given a suspended 20-month sentence after spending a month in custody, McIntyre was absent from Eubank Jr’s corner in the first Benn fight in April due to scheduling conflicts.

Eubank Jr instead turned to Johnathon Banks to prepare for the grudge match, which produced a gruelling affair that seemingly ignored any pre-fight tactics and plans.

Fresh off the back of guiding Terence Crawford to a shock win over Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez that saw ‘Bud’ claim undisputed status in an unprecedented third division, BoMac is confident of his coaching abilities.

Chris Eubank Jr, left, accused Conor Benn, right and Eddie Hearn of dirty tactics in their first bout ( PA Wire )

Asked why Eubank Jr had enlisted his services once more, McIntyre replied: “You know, that's a good question and the only thing I could think of is because, probably, I'm the best.”

Eubank Jr has cut a similarly confident figure during his boxing career, with some criticism that he is arrogant. Asked if that was an issue training the middleweight, McIntyre continued: “No. No. I don't get that from Chris.

“Any fighter that I work with, I sit them down and tell them what I expect out of them. That’s the first thing we did when we first had the first fight together and he went right along with it and we just picked up where we left off at this time.”

‘BoMac’ and Eubank Jr will head to Dubai for their training camp, with fight night just over seven weeks away.

