Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez will put their friendship aside this evening as they square off in London.

Both British light-heavyweights will enter Wembley Arena unbeaten, but – barring a draw – only one will leave with his record intact and with a second reign as British champion under way.

Thirty-year-old Buatsi, a former British title holder and Olympic medalist, last fought in May, beating Pawel Stepien on points. Azeez – who also previously held the British belt – then fought in July, outpointing Khalid Graidia.

Buatsi (17-0, 13 knockouts) and Azeez (20-0, 13 KOs) were initially due to fight each other in October, but Azeez, 34, suffered a back injury in the final session of his training camp, leading the bout to be postponed.

Here’s all you need to know, as friends and former sparring partners collide. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Buatsi vs Azeez will take place on Saturday 3 February at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with ring walks for the main event set to follow at around 10.30pm GMT (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fights will air live on Sky Sports Arena (from 7pm GMT) and Sky Sports Main Event (from 8.30pm GMT). The action will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Buatsi (left) and Azeez were first scheduled to clash in October (Reuters)

Buatsi – 1/4

Azeez – 3/1

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway.

Full card

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez (light-heavyweight)

Adam Azim (C) vs Enock Poulsen (European super-lightweight title)

Caroline Dubois vs Miranda Reyes (vacant IBO women’s lightweight title)

Ben Whittaker vs Khalid Graidia (light-heavyweight)

Francesca Hennessy vs Laura Belen Valdebenito (bantamweight)

Jeamie Tshikeva vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (heavyweight)