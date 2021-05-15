Joshua Buatsi continues his quest towards a world title when he takes on Daniel Dos Santos in Manchester tonight.

Buatsi, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics, is undefeated in the professional ranks, winning all 13 of his bouts so far, with 11 of those ending before the final bell. Dos Santos has never fought outside France but is also unbeaten.

On the undercard, Lerrone Richards faces Giovanni De Carolis for the European super middleweight title, while Tommy McCarthy challenges for the European cruiserweight belt.

Gamal Yafai is also back in action, having travelled to Italy to win the super bantamweight version of the European title last December, and defends the belt for the first time against Jason Cunningham.

Dalton Smith, one of Britain’s most highly touted prospects, will jump up in levels when takes on Lee Appleyard for the British title, while Solomon Dacres and Ellis Hopkins make their professional debuts.

When is it?

The card will take place on Saturday 15 May at the Manchester Arena.

What time will it start?

The undercard bouts will begin at around 6pm while the main event ringwalks are not expected until after 10pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The bouts will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action from 6pm and coverage will begin on Main Event from 10pm.

Undercard bouts