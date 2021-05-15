Joshua Buatsi returns to the ring on Saturday night in Manchester when he takes on unbeaten challenger Daniel Dos Santos.

It will be Buatsi’s first bout under esteemed trainer Virgil Hunter, who has worked with the likes of Andre Ward and Amir Khan in the past, and the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist is raring to show his improvements.

“I’ve got an unbeaten opponent, that makes him ambitious,” Buatsi said. “He’s going to want to hold onto his undefeated record, as I am. When that’s at stake you really dig deep. Obviously the first fight under Virgil, so it’s should be interesting. I’m looking forward to showing what I’ve been working on with Virgil. It’s mainly [Hunter’s] style that I like. Each of his fighters translate it differently. The public haven’t seen how good I can be, or I will be.”

On the undercard, Lerrone Richards faces Giovanni De Carolis for the European super middleweight title, while Tommy McCarthy challenges for the European cruiserweight belt. Gamal Yafai is also back in action, having travelled to Italy to win the super bantamweight version of the European title last December, and defends the belt for the first time against Jason Cunningham.

Dalton Smith, one of Britain’s most highly touted prospects, will jump up in levels when takes on Lee Appleyard for the British title, while Solomon Dacres and Ellis Hopkins make their professional debuts. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The card will take place on Saturday 15 May at the Manchester Arena.

What time will it start?

The undercard bouts will begin at around 6pm while the main event ringwalks are not expected until after 10pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The bouts will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action from 6pm and coverage will begin on Main Event from 10pm.

Undercard bouts