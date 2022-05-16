Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards time: When are ring walks for fight this weekend?

Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards go head to head in a clash of British light-heavyweight contenders this Saturday.

Former WBA International champion Richards can also count an Olympic bronze medal and unbeaten record (15-0, 13 knockouts) among his accolades, and the 29-year-old most recently beat Ricards Bolotniks with an 11th-round finish in August.

Meanwhile, Richards, 32, stopped Marek Matyja in Round 6 in October to respond to his first ever professional loss in positive fashion.

Buatsi and Richards 17-2-1 (10 KOs) will face off in a main-event contest at the O2 Arena in London, and we’ve got you covered with all you need to know about the fight:

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 14 May at the O2 Arena in London.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event scheduled for 10.15pm BST (2.15pm PT, 4.15pm CT, 5.15pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on streaming service DAZN, a subscription for which is available here at a monthly cost of £7.99.

Odds

Craig Richards recently responded to his first professional loss with a stoppage win (Getty Images)

Buatsi 1/6

Draw – 25/1

Richards – 10/3

Via Betfair.

Full card

Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards (light-heavyweight)

Alen Babic vs Adam Balski (heavyweight)

Robbie Davies Jr (C) vs Javier Molina (WBA Continental super-lightweight title)

Chantelle Cameron (C) vs Victoria Moelia Bustos (WBC and IBF world super-lightweight titles)

Ellie Scotney (C) vs Maria Cecilia Roman (WBA Intercontinental super-bantamweight title)

Cheavon Clarke vs Pawel Martyniuk (cruiserweight)

John Hedges vs Robert Balturu (light-heavyweight)

Shiloh Defreitas vs Iliyan Markov (welterweight)

Cyrus Pattinson vs Dimitri Trenei (welterweight)