Tony Bellew says ‘warning signs’ show Canelo Alvarez would knock out Artur Beterbiev

A clash with the undefeated Russian may await ‘Canelo’ if the Mexican returns to light heavyweight

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 20 December 2021 11:18
Tony Bellew has backed Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to knock out Artur Beterbiev if the boxing champions go head-to-head.

Canelo became the sport’s first undisputed super middleweight title holder in November, stopping Caleb Plant to claim the IBF belt that had eluded him.

The Mexican, who has held numerous titles across various weight classes, is set to make his cruiserweight debut against Ilunga Makabu next year. Some fans wish to see Canelo return to light heavyweight in the future, however, with undefeated Russian Beterbiev a potential opponent.

While some anticipate the possible bout with intrigue, former cruiserweight champion Bellew has said Beterbiev has shown enough signs of weakness to suggest that Canelo would finish the WBC and IBF light heavyweight title holder.

“I think Canelo would stop Beterbiev, I’ve seen the warning signs there already,” Bellew told DAZN. “I’ve seen the shots that he can be hurt with.”

Bellew highlighted Canelo’s previous outing at light heavyweight as evidence that the 31-year-old’s power would carry up to the weight class.

“It did against Sergey Kovalev,” the Briton said. “If it does with Kovalev then I think it will with Beterbiev.

“But as I said, it’s styles [that] make fights.”

Canelo fought Kovalev in November 2019, stopping Beterbiev’s fellow Russian in the 11th round to win the WBO light heavyweight title.

