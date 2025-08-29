The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Ex-Canelo Alvarez rival announces comeback as he teases five-man hitlist
Jermell Charlo is set to return to the ring after losing to Canelo Alvarez in 2023
Former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo has announced he will be returning to the ring following a two-year layoff.
Charlo, whose twin brother, Jermall, is also an ex-world champion, has not fought since losing on points to Mexican great Canelo Alvarez in September 2023.
But he took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm that he is planning a comeback.
In a statement posted on his Instagram Story, Charlo wrote: “My two-year layoff was not by choice. I’ve been sitting back, watching, letting ’em talk, but now it’s my turn.
“I’m back, sharper than ever, and I’m coming for everything they thought I lost. I’m him!”
Charlo has promised to make up for lost time and already seems to have a number of opponents in mind for his return to action.
The 35-year-old teased a five-man hitlist as he appeared to call out Sebastian Fundora, Terence Crawford, Jaron Ennis, Vergil Ortiz and Errol Spence through a series of images posted on Instagram.
A fight between Charlo and Spence would carry extra intrigue due to the pair previously both being trained by Derrick James.
Charlo also has history with Crawford. The two men famously exchanged words as Charlo watched Crawford beat his then-stablemate Spence from ringside two years ago.
Fundora is the current WBC super welterweight champion, while Ennis and Ortiz are closing in on their own title shots.
Charlo appears to have his sights set on a return to 154lbs having previously ruled the division.
He first won the WBC title by stopping John Jackson inside eight rounds in 2016. After three successful title defences, Charlo was outpointed by Tony Harrison as he lost his belt and unbeaten record.
However, he exacted revenge in a rematch the following year and then became unified champion by knocking out Jeison Rosario in his next fight.
That left him with just one more title to win to become undisputed champion. Charlo was denied this status when he was held to a draw by Brian Castano in July 2021, but 10 months later he stopped the same opponent to achieve his dream.
After over a year away from the ring, Charlo jumped up two weight divisions to challenge Canelo but was comfortably outpointed.
Another period of inactivity has followed, but the American star is now determined to have one more title run before walking away from the sport for good.
