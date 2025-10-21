The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Oscar De La Hoya predicts Canelo’s next move... and it’s not a Terence Crawford rematch
Boxer-turned-promoter Oscar De La Hoya had a few digs for his former client Canelo Alvarez - but expects Turki Alalshikh to have the final say on his choice of next opponent
Oscar De La Hoya has suggested that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will look to face a "soft opponent" in his comeback fight following defeat by Terence Crawford, but is not convinced boxing's kingmaker, Turki Alalshikh, will let him.
In September, Canelo fell to the third defeat of his two-decade long professional career against Crawford, losing his undisputed status at super middleweight.
The Mexican, now 63-3-2 (39 KOs), signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season ahead of his contest with William Scull in May 2025, meaning he has two contracted bouts remaining.
Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year
Neither Canelo nor Crawford have made much noise about a potential rematch, and De La Hoya believes the Mexican is unlikely to pursue a second bout.
Speaking on The Ariel Helwani show, De La Hoya said: “I think Canelo is going to try and pick a soft opponent for his next fight.
"Given the fact that he has such a lucrative contract with Turki (Alalshikh), I don’t think Turki is going to let him. I don’t think Turki will allow him to fight a softie, because there is a lot of money being paid out to Canelo.”
De La Hoya formerly served as Canelo's promoter, although the pair's relationship soured towards the end of their partnership in 2020. Their paths have crossed a few times since, leading to multiple exchanges of jabs and digs.
Alalshikh had previously hoped for Canelo to headline a card in Saudi Arabia in the first few months of 2026, only for Alvarez to undergo elbow surgery and delay plans. A symbol of national pride in his native homeland, Canelo frequently plans fights for the nearest weekends to two dates - Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day, national holidays in Mexico on May 5 and September 16, respectively.
Whilst Canelo will have no shortage of suitors, Alalshikh will likely suggest his own opponents, with The Ring magazine owner a fan of British super middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Golden Boy Promotions chief De La Hoya continued: “So Turki is gonna demand his money’s worth. He’s going to demand fighting the very best.
“I like Turki, because he understands the best versus the best.”
DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.
An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.
There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments