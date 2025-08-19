Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The plot continues to thicken around Michael Hunter’s next fight, with rival dates being announced in September and October in in the US.

In recent days, veteran promoter Don King claims to have issued a cease-and-desist order against TKO Holdings and SELA to stop Hunter-Miller, which is slated for 11 September in Las Vegas.

The 93-year-old King, who has been sitting on the sidelines in boxing since his heydays in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, said that Hunter was still contracted to him. Earlier this month, it had been reported that he had won a $1.1m purse bid with the WBA to stage a fight in the US between Hunter, 24-1-2 (17), and Kubrat Pulev, 32-3 (14).

Now, King has announced that Hunter and Pulev will meet in Miami on 4 October in a match for the WBA heavyweight championship. In doing so, King says that he has a three-year contract with Hunter that was signed in February 2024.

King also alleges corruption and bribery but says that the WBA has agreed to go ahead with a championship bout between Hunter and Pulev. Therefore, he has arranged the October event to be held at the Jai-Alai Fronton Casino in Miami.

The evening’s action will also reportedly feature Adrien Broner, Blair Cobbs, and Noel Mikaelian.

In response, on a comment Instagram account on King’s post, Hunter said: “Fake news.”

Hunter has also posted on another of King’s post regarding the situation in recent days. When King posted about the cease-and-desist order, Hunter responded by telling people to watch him face Miller on 11 September. He also intimated that he would stop Miller in five rounds.

Two days ago, Hunter also posted a document to his Instagram page, saying that he was no longer contractually tied to Don King Productions. Hunter says that he has not been obligated to Don King Productions since April.

Whatever the truth of the situation, it seems that this one is set to run.

