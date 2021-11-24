Canelo Alvarez gives verdict on possible Tyson Fury fight at heavyweight

Canelo Alvarez is cementing a legendary boxing legacy but doesn’t think a remarkable switch up to heavyweight is on the cards in his future

The Mexican history made yet more history earlier this month becoming the first undisputed champion of the super middleweight division with his win over Caleb Plant.

A move up to cruiserweight to fight WBC champ Ilunga Makabu is next on his hitlist but a move to the sport’s premier division and a clash with Tyson Fury is one too many he believes.

"I think a year ago I said no to a switch to cruiserweight... and here we are," he said.

"Therefore I don't think so but I don't know for sure with Eddy [Reynoso] sometimes. But I don't think so. My body would not allow that to happen."

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Canelo could handle the physicality of a smaller heavyweight such as Oleksandr Usyk, who beat Anthony Joshua to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles earlier this year.

"I think with Canelo and Eddie Reynoso, they want challenges," he told iFL TV. "They want to dare to be great which is tremendous for the sport.

“The Makabu fight is a cruiserweight fight that would give him another world championship victory, would get a lot of people talking as it did last night, and I think it’s a good option for him.

“Listen, he could move up and fight at heavyweight. I mean, Usyk’s not a massive heavyweight, Trevor Bryan is a world champion as well. Can he compete against those guys?

“Cruiserweight first, maybe. But I like the fight against Makabu. I think it’s a dangerous fight, I think it’s an exciting fight and as I said, Saul and Eddy are interested in making history.

“They’re not interested in having normal, boring fights. Every fight has to mean something.”