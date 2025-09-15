Canelo breaks his silence after Terence Crawford defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canelo Alvarez has posted on social media for the first time since losing his super middleweight titles to Terence Crawford on Saturday night.

Canelo was aiming to remain the undisputed champion at 168lbs but was outboxed by his American opponent as he slipped to a unanimous decision defeat in Las Vegas.

The Mexican great was gracious in defeat during his post-fight interview with Max Kellerman and took to X on Sunday night to thank his team and fans after losing for the third time in his professional career.

Canelo wrote: “I feel very proud of everything I’ve achieved so far; always want to, I accept this defeat with humility and learning.

“I’m very grateful to my team for all the sacrifices we’ve made together over all these years.

“I’ve already won because I have my family with me and millions of fans who have never stopped supporting me.

“Long live Mexico, friends!”

open image in gallery Terence Crawford beat Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas (David Becker/AP) ( AP )

Canelo is a four-weight world champion but is now without a world title for the first time since he won his rematch with Gennady Golovkin in 2018.

He was favoured to overcome the smaller Crawford, who was jumping up two weight classes in a bid to become a five-division champion.

But Crawford delivered a masterful performance to preserve his unbeaten record as he moved to 42-0.

The victory meant he is now one of only six men to win titles in five separate divisions, an exclusive club that includes Tommy Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

He could now hang up his gloves after securing his status as a Hall of Fame fighter or potentially move back down to middleweight to try and conquer a sixth weight class.

Meanwhile, Canelo has a big decision to make on his own future after falling short this weekend.

He did not rule out a potential rematch with Crawford down the line, while Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has previously spoken of the prospect of Canelo facing either Chris Eubank Jr or Hamzah Sheeraz.

The British duo may have hoped a world title would be on the line, but that is now unlikely to be the case following Canelo’s defeat.

