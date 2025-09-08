Mike Tyson makes Canelo vs Crawford prediction: ‘Doesn’t look like it will happen’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mike Tyson recently made his prediction for this weekend’s super-fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford, acknowledging there’s a difference between what he thinks will happen and what he wants to happen.

On Saturday (13 September), Crawford will challenge Canelo for the undisputed super-middleweight titles. If the unbeaten American can overcome the Mexican champion, he will become the first three-weight undisputed king of the modern era.

However, Tyson – who has now been confirmed for a 2026 exhibition fight against fellow boxing legend Floyd Mayweather – seemed to hint that Canelo’s size will be the defining factor.

While Canelo, 35, will be competing at his preferred weight this weekend, Crawford, 37, reaches 168lb for the first time. Thus far, Crawford’s career-highest weight has been 154lb, where he won a world title at a fourth weight last year.

“I want Crawford to win, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,” Tyson recently said on The Big Podcast, hosted by basketball legend Shaquille Neal.

“I would like for it to happen, [but] this guy [Alvarez] is a hard puncher, he’s a smart fighter. I want to see it.”

Predictions within the boxing world have been split ahead of Saturday’s main event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Some predict that Canelo’s size will prove too much for Crawford, while others believe that the latter is technically superior and could use his speed and movement to outfox Alvarez.

Canelo is seen by many as the face of boxing, while some view Crawford as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world right now.

Each man has held world titles at four weights. Furthermore, Canelo is a two-time undisputed champion at 168lb, while Crawford was previously undisputed at super-lightweight (140lb) and welterweight (147lb).

Tyson, 59, will have a size advantage of his own when he boxes fellow retiree Mayweather, 48, in an exhibition next year.

While Tyson is a former world heavyweight champion, the unbeaten Mayweather held world titles in five divisions – but at a highest weight of 154lb.

Tyson last fought in November, losing a professional fight with YouTuber Jake Paul, 28, on points. Meanwhile, Mayweather last boxed in August, going the distance in an exhibition with John Gotti III – the son and grandson of mafiosi Gotti II and Gotti I respectively.