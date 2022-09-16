Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan has revealed that boxing champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will feature in the upcoming film Creed 3 – the third instalment of the Rocky spin-off franchise.

Jordan played protagonist Adonis Johnson, son of Rocky character Apollo Creed, in 2015’s Creed and the movie’s 2018 sequel.

The American, 35, will reprise that role while making his directorial debut on Creed 3, while Canelo will make his acting debut in the film, which is set for a 3 March 2023 release.

“Directing the legend himself @Canelo in Creed III,” Jordan wrote in an Instagram story on Thursday (15 September), alongside two photos of himself with the Mexican. “Can’t wait for the world to see on March 3.

“A star inside the ring and out... Welcome to the family. Good luck this weekend!”

On Saturday (17 September), 32-year-old Alvarez takes on Gennady Golovkin for the third time, defending his super-middleweight titles against the Kazakh, whom he fought to a controversial draw in 2017 and beat with a disputable decision 12 months later.

The pair return to Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, the scene of their first two clashes, for this weekend’s trilogy bout.

Mexican Canelo is not the first boxer to play an on-screen role in the Creed franchise. Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew starred in the series’ first instalment, playing “Pretty” Ricky Conlan – the main antagonist and opponent of Jordan’s character.