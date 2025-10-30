Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canelo Alvarez has given a major update on his future in boxing after losing his undisputed super middleweight titles against Terence Crawford in September.

Having reigned as a super middleweight champion for more than six years, many thought Canelo would consider retirement after being dethroned, but a recent Instagram post from the Mexican, celebrating the 20th year of his career, would suggest otherwise.

Alvarez said he still feels the same motivation to fight as he did when he first boxed in Guadalajara as a child.

“20 years in, I still feel the same fire I had when I first stepped into the ring,” Canelo said on Instagram. “Every victory and every challenge has made me who I am today.

“I’m deeply grateful to my family, fans and to Mexico – you’ve been my strength and my inspiration since day one.”

“Everything I’ve achieved, I carry with the pride of my people. The fight continues, and my passion is stronger than ever.”

Canelo began his journey as a professional when he was just 15 years old in Mexico and has gone on to be the biggest star in the sport today, putting together a record of 63-3-2 - becoming a four-weight world champion and the undisputed super middleweight king along the way.

He has famous wins over the likes of Amir Khan, Miguel Cotto, Gennady Golovkin and Sergey Kovalev.

The Mexican’s three career defeats came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather, Dmitry Bivol and, most recently, Crawford.

Since losing to Crawford, the 35-year-old has been temporarily sidelined after undergoing minor elbow surgery. He is expected to return in the spring of 2026 to fulfil the remaining two fights on his lucrative contract with Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh, worth a reported $400m.

Canelo has been linked with a multitude of fights, including a rematch with Crawford and a fight in the UK with Chris Eubank Jr or Hamzah Sheeraz.

