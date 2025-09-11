Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canelo Alvarez has revealed the heartwarming reason he left his training camp ahead of one of the biggest fights of his career against Terence Crawford this weekend in defence of his undisputed super middleweight titles.

The Mexican left the gym behind briefly around four weeks ago to welcome his third daughter, Eva Victoria, with his wife Fernanda Gomez. Canelo admitted that attending the birth reminded him of why he fights and gave him extra motivation for Saturday's fight.

Alvarez told the Daily Mail: “I left training to be at the birth of my daughter. I received my daughter, and everything was amazing.

“It was so beautiful. But then I had to go back to my training camp. It was incredibly hard to be away from them.

“Especially when she had just arrived, but it made me feel motivated. I do everything for them. I will win this fight for them.”

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

CRAWFORD-CANELO ( AP )

This is Canelo’s fifth child – and his second with his wife of four years, Gomez.

His three other children – Emily Cinnamon, who arrived when the Mexican was just 17, Mia Ener, and Saul Adiel were all born to different mothers.

He will be hoping this added motivation will help him get over the line and beat the hungry challenger Crawford, who is vying to become a three-time undisputed champion and five-weight champion.

After being forced to vacate the IBF title, he reclaimed his undisputed super-middleweight championships in his last fight against William Scull, who had held the belt, before being comfortably outpointed by Canelo, who looked frustrated by Scull’s cat-and-mouse antics.

Crawford will be a different proposition; he is a fighter who does not fear exchanging and holds power in his hands with 31 knockouts in 41 wins, as well as an acute boxing intelligence, the likes of which is rarely seen.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

If Canelo can defeat Crawford, his name will rise further through the ranks of the greatest fighters of all time.

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters. For pricing and more information, click here.